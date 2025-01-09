Rising Temperatures: A Looming Crisis for India's Agriculture and Fisheries

India's food security faces a significant threat as climate change is projected to reduce rice and wheat yields by 6-10%, affecting millions reliant on affordable food, senior officials warn.

Warming sea water is pushing fish to cooler depths, severely impacting coastal communities dependent on fishing, according to experts.

Experts emphasize the urgency as unstable weather reduces prediction reliability, risking food shortages. Strategic adaptation is necessary to safeguard livelihoods amid these environmental challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)