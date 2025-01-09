Rising Temperatures: A Looming Crisis for India's Agriculture and Fisheries
Climate change threatens India's food security as rice and wheat output may dip by 6-10% due to warmer temperatures. This impacts millions relying on affordable food. Similarly, warmer coastal waters push fish away, affecting the fishing community. These developments call for urgent measures to ensure agricultural sustainability.
India's food security faces a significant threat as climate change is projected to reduce rice and wheat yields by 6-10%, affecting millions reliant on affordable food, senior officials warn.
Warming sea water is pushing fish to cooler depths, severely impacting coastal communities dependent on fishing, according to experts.
Experts emphasize the urgency as unstable weather reduces prediction reliability, risking food shortages. Strategic adaptation is necessary to safeguard livelihoods amid these environmental challenges.
