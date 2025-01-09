Left Menu

Unearthing Secrets: The 1.2 Million-Year-old Antarctic Ice Core

An international team of scientists drilled a 1.2 million-year-old ice core in Antarctica, revealing insights into past climate and atmospheric changes. This achievement could enhance understanding of Ice Age cycles and current carbon levels, with implications for studying climate change. The EU-funded project involved multidisciplinary collaboration.

Updated: 09-01-2025 17:06 IST
Scientists from an international team have achieved a groundbreaking milestone by drilling a 1.2 million-year-old ice core in Antarctica. Reaching nearly 2 miles down to the bedrock, this ancient ice provides a vital record for understanding how Earth's atmosphere and climate have evolved over the millennia.

Research findings from this historic endeavor are expected to shed light on the evolution of Ice Age cycles and atmospheric carbon levels. Italian glaciologist Carlo Barbante, leading the Beyond EPICA project, emphasized that the ice core will reveal changes in greenhouse gases, chemicals, and dust in the atmosphere.

The European Union-funded project, which brought together experts from across the continent, highlights the significance of scientific collaboration in unveiling climate history. The discovery has captivated the scientific community, offering insights into how past climate conditions shape the present understanding of climate change.

