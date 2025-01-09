Dr Jitendra Singh Reviews ISRO’s 2025 Space Mission Line-Up; Gaganyaan Orbital Test Among Highlights

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, overseeing the Department of Space, chaired a pivotal review meeting of the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) major space missions for 2025. The meeting was attended by outgoing Chairman Dr. S. Somnath, incoming Chairman Dr. V. Narayanan, and key officials, including IN-SPACe Chairman Mr. Pawan Kumar Goenka.

This review highlighted the readiness of ISRO for a series of groundbreaking missions that promise to elevate India’s global space exploration profile. Key Missions and Milestones:

Gaganyaan’s Uncrewed Orbital Test Mission: ISRO’s flagship Gaganyaan program will achieve a major milestone in 2025 with the launch of an uncrewed orbital test mission. This mission aims to validate critical technologies for crew safety and recovery, paving the way for India’s first human spaceflight program.

GSLV-F15 – Strengthening Navigation Capabilities: Scheduled for January 2025, this mission will deploy the NVS-02 navigation satellite, enhancing the NavIC constellation. The satellite will feature India’s indigenously developed atomic clocks, boosting domestic positioning and navigation systems.

GSLV-F16 – ISRO-NASA NISAR Satellite: In February, the much-anticipated launch of NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) satellite will take place. This advanced Earth observation satellite, co-developed with NASA, will deliver critical insights into agriculture, disaster management, and climate change.

Commercial LVM3-M5 Mission: March 2025 will witness the deployment of BlueBird Block-2 satellites for U.S.-based AST SpaceMobile. This commercial venture reinforces ISRO’s growing presence in the global space market and showcases the capability of India’s LVM3 launch vehicle.

International and Collaborative Ventures: Alongside these missions, ISRO will advance collaborations with international partners, including new initiatives for lunar and planetary exploration and space-based applications for sustainable development.

Vision for ISRO’s Future

Dr. Jitendra Singh commended ISRO’s innovation and its role in transforming India into a key player in space technology. He stressed the significance of public-private partnerships in accelerating the country’s space program.

Outgoing Chairman Dr. S. Somnath shared reflections on ISRO’s achievements under his leadership, expressing optimism for future successes. Incoming Chairman Dr. V. Narayanan presented a strategic vision, emphasizing the importance of global outreach and leveraging cutting-edge technology to maintain ISRO’s competitive edge.

Broadening Horizons

ISRO is also set to expand its focus on small satellite missions, advanced propulsion systems, and reusable launch vehicles. With plans for increased private sector involvement through the IN-SPACe initiative, the space agency is creating pathways for innovation and economic growth in the space domain.

A Landmark Year Ahead

As India steps into 2025, these missions signify not just technological advancements but also a commitment to sustainable exploration and collaboration. With Gaganyaan, NISAR, and a host of other ventures on the horizon, ISRO is set to deliver a transformative year in Indian and global space exploration.