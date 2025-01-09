Tremors Shake El Salvador: A Wake-up Call

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck the capital of El Salvador on Thursday morning, prompting residents to flee their homes in fear. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the epicenter was situated 9 km east of Acajutla at a depth of 95 km.

Fortunately, there have been no immediate reports of injuries or significant structural damage as the country continues to assess the situation. El Salvador's Environmental Ministry confirmed that the seismic activity was concentrated along the Pacific coast, specifically southwest of Santa Ana.

Authorities remain vigilant as they monitor for potential aftershocks and ensure the safety of the residents. This latest incident serves as a stark reminder of the region's vulnerability to natural disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)