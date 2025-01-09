Left Menu

Chilling Chaos: US Winter Storms Disrupt Lives and Travel

Severe winter storms in the US have led to school closures, flight cancellations, and hazardous travel conditions across the South. Texas, Arkansas, and Kansas were notably affected. The cold coincided with rare wildfires in Los Angeles. The storms also threatened agricultural productivity, particularly in Kansas and Florida.

09-01-2025
  • United States

In a sweeping wave of Arctic chills, the US experienced another round of severe winter storms Thursday, disrupting daily life across the South. Schools closed, flights were canceled, and treacherous travel conditions were anticipated, as millions faced warnings of heavy snow and freezing rain.

Particularly hard-hit areas included Texas, where over a million students stayed home due to icy forecasts. Meanwhile, Kansas City and Arkansas similarly halted classes. In Virginia, authorities grappled with a water-boil advisory tied to previous storms' damage.

The weather chaos was not limited to the cold. Los Angeles battled unusual January wildfires. As the cold front stretched northeast, authorities in several states, such as Georgia and Tennessee, braced for further disruptions, signaling an ongoing challenge as changing climates intensify weather phenomena.

