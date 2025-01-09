El Salvador Rattled by Strong Earthquake: Residents Take to the Streets

In a dramatic display of nature's power, a 5.8-magnitude earthquake shook the capital of El Salvador on Thursday morning, driving residents into the streets out of fear.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the quake's epicenter 5 miles east of Acajutla, occurring at a depth of 59 miles.

Although preliminary reports from El Salvador's Environmental Ministry confirmed the quake centered along the Pacific coast, southwest of Santa Ana, no significant damage or casualties have been reported so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)