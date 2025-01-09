Left Menu

El Salvador Rattled by Strong Earthquake: Residents Take to the Streets

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck El Salvador's capital, causing residents to flee into the streets. Despite the strong tremors, no immediate reports of damage or casualties were made. The epicenter was located near Acajutla. This follows a 6.2-magnitude quake on the previous Sunday with no major harm reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sansalvador | Updated: 09-01-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 23:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic display of nature's power, a 5.8-magnitude earthquake shook the capital of El Salvador on Thursday morning, driving residents into the streets out of fear.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the quake's epicenter 5 miles east of Acajutla, occurring at a depth of 59 miles.

Although preliminary reports from El Salvador's Environmental Ministry confirmed the quake centered along the Pacific coast, southwest of Santa Ana, no significant damage or casualties have been reported so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)

