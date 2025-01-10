Earth Faces Unprecedented Heat: Climate Alarm Bells Ringing

Earth experienced its hottest year on record in 2024, surpassing a major climate threshold. Monitoring agencies have confirmed an alarming rise in global average temperatures, breaching the 1.5-degree Celsius limit set by the 2015 Paris Agreement. European, British, and Japanese agencies reported increases with slight variations due to different methodologies.

The primary factor driving these unprecedented temperatures is the accumulation of greenhouse gases from burning fossil fuels, with minor contributions from a natural El Nino effect and volcanic eruptions, according to experts. Samantha Burgess of Copernicus underlines the enduring impact on ecosystems, sea levels, and glacial melt.

Scientists warn that alarm bells are sounding with catastrophic climate events becoming more frequent. The urgency for global action intensifies as climate-related disasters, which cost over $140 billion in 2024, continue to escalate. The breach of the 1.5-degree threshold is a striking reminder that bold steps are needed to adhere to international agreements and mitigate further damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)