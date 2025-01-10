Left Menu

Wildfires Ravage Los Angeles: Historical Destruction and Response Efforts

Two massive wildfires, the Palisades and Eaton Fires, have devastated Los Angeles, destroying nearly 10,000 structures and claiming at least seven lives. As firefighters battle the flames, economic losses are estimated at up to $150 billion. Federal aid is promised for recovery efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 09:03 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 09:03 IST
Wildfires Ravage Los Angeles: Historical Destruction and Response Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Los Angeles is grappling with two massive wildfires, the Palisades and Eaton Fires, which have destroyed nearly 10,000 homes and structures across 34,000 acres. As the flames stretch into a third night, fierce winds have temporarily eased, offering a reprieve to firefighters battling the infernos.

The destruction ranks as the most severe in the city's history, leaving seven people dead with numbers expected to rise once searches are completed. "It looks like an atomic bomb dropped," said Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna, highlighting the extent of the devastation.

AccuWeather estimates the cost of damage and economic impact at up to $150 billion. President Joe Biden has declared a major disaster, ensuring federal aid for recovery. Amidst criticism, Mayor Karen Bass faces challenges in rebuilding as fires continue to threaten several Los Angeles County areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025