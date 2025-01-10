Wildfires Ravage Los Angeles: Historical Destruction and Response Efforts

Los Angeles is grappling with two massive wildfires, the Palisades and Eaton Fires, which have destroyed nearly 10,000 homes and structures across 34,000 acres. As the flames stretch into a third night, fierce winds have temporarily eased, offering a reprieve to firefighters battling the infernos.

The destruction ranks as the most severe in the city's history, leaving seven people dead with numbers expected to rise once searches are completed. "It looks like an atomic bomb dropped," said Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna, highlighting the extent of the devastation.

AccuWeather estimates the cost of damage and economic impact at up to $150 billion. President Joe Biden has declared a major disaster, ensuring federal aid for recovery. Amidst criticism, Mayor Karen Bass faces challenges in rebuilding as fires continue to threaten several Los Angeles County areas.

