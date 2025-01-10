Left Menu

Tibet's Earthquake: Race Against Time in Search for Survivors

A devastating earthquake in Tibet has led to an increased tally of 337 injured and 126 dead. Rescuers are frantically searching for survivors near the Himalayan foothills, facing harsh weather conditions and aftershocks. Officials are coordinating relief efforts, delivering essential supplies to aid tens of thousands affected.

Tibet's Earthquake: Race Against Time in Search for Survivors
China has reported a heightened number of injuries following the deadly earthquake in Tibet, nearly doubling the toll as search efforts continue for survivors in the remote Himalayan region.

The powerful 6.8 magnitude quake, which struck earlier this week, has resulted in 337 injured individuals, marking the first rise from the initial count of 188. The death toll remains at 126, but the harsh weather conditions and severe aftershocks are complicating rescue operations for the missing persons.

Facing sub-zero night temperatures, rescuers are racing against time to save those possibly trapped under debris. With over 47,000 locals displaced, state officials have been quick to mobilize relief efforts. Supplies, including food and essential items, are being delivered to provide immediate aid, while long-term resettlement plans are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

