Space Setbacks and Freshwater Crisis: Unveiling Today's Science News

India's space mission ambitions faced another hurdle as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) postponed its highly anticipated docking experiment for the second time. The agency reported excessive drift between the satellites as the issue but has yet to announce a new date for the test.

Meanwhile, the European Space Agency reassured on Thursday that collaborative efforts remain stable, despite Italy's independent strategy on rocket operations and potential satellite agreements with Elon Musk's Starlink. Italy's Avio is set to manage the Vega C rocket, shifting from Europe's primary launcher, Arianespace.

In leadership updates, India has appointed rocket scientist V. Narayanan as ISRO's new chief, succeeding S. Somanath. On the environmental front, a study brings to light the threats facing freshwater species, with 24% of assessed species at risk of extinction, prompting urgency for conservation measures.

