Left Menu

Prateek Group's Bold Expansion: Building Luxury in Siddharth Vihar

Prateek Group has announced a new luxury housing project, 'Prateek Grand Begonia', at Siddharth Vihar, Ghaziabad, with an investment of over Rs 2,000 crore. The development will include 2,400 flats, a school, and a shopping mall, with expectations of generating more than Rs 5,000 crore in sales revenue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 14:56 IST
Prateek Group's Bold Expansion: Building Luxury in Siddharth Vihar
  • Country:
  • India

Real estate giant Prateek Group has unveiled plans for a significant luxury housing project in Siddharth Vihar, Ghaziabad. The investment of Rs 2,000 crore underscores the company's strategic expansion to meet robust consumer demand.

Spanning 15 acres, the new project, 'Prateek Grand Begonia,' will feature 2,400 flats. In its first phase, the company aims to sell 1,200 units, strategically offering a payment plan that asks for 30% at booking and 70% upon possession.

Aside from residences, the development will include a school and a mall on-site, contributing to the overarching vision of an integrated living community. Prateek Group's Prashant Tiwari emphasized the trust built over years, with over 50,000 flats delivered in Delhi-NCR since 2005.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025