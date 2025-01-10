Prateek Group's Bold Expansion: Building Luxury in Siddharth Vihar

Real estate giant Prateek Group has unveiled plans for a significant luxury housing project in Siddharth Vihar, Ghaziabad. The investment of Rs 2,000 crore underscores the company's strategic expansion to meet robust consumer demand.

Spanning 15 acres, the new project, 'Prateek Grand Begonia,' will feature 2,400 flats. In its first phase, the company aims to sell 1,200 units, strategically offering a payment plan that asks for 30% at booking and 70% upon possession.

Aside from residences, the development will include a school and a mall on-site, contributing to the overarching vision of an integrated living community. Prateek Group's Prashant Tiwari emphasized the trust built over years, with over 50,000 flats delivered in Delhi-NCR since 2005.

(With inputs from agencies.)