Tragic Poaching of Tiger Sparks Urgent Conservation Measures in Kumaon

A five-year-old tiger fell victim to poachers in Uttarakhand's Kumaon region, with its nails taken, officials confirmed on Friday.

Dheeraj Pandey, Chief Forest Conservator, reported the discovery of the dead animal in Champawat's Dhakna Badola forest area on January 8, after women from a local forest committee raised the alarm.

The authorities suspect the tiger was poisoned, indicating professional hunters' involvement. Vital samples have been sent for DNA testing, and officials in Uttarakhand are intensifying forest surveillance as part of a larger effort to catch the offenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)