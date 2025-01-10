Tragic Poaching of Tiger Sparks Urgent Conservation Measures in Kumaon
A poaching incident that claimed the life of a five-year-old tiger in Kumaon, Uttarakhand has ignited a call for heightened forest surveillance. The animal's nails were stolen, and its death is suspected to be caused by poisoning. Authorities are focused on resolving the case promptly.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rishikesh | Updated: 10-01-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 15:53 IST
- Country:
- India
A five-year-old tiger fell victim to poachers in Uttarakhand's Kumaon region, with its nails taken, officials confirmed on Friday.
Dheeraj Pandey, Chief Forest Conservator, reported the discovery of the dead animal in Champawat's Dhakna Badola forest area on January 8, after women from a local forest committee raised the alarm.
The authorities suspect the tiger was poisoned, indicating professional hunters' involvement. Vital samples have been sent for DNA testing, and officials in Uttarakhand are intensifying forest surveillance as part of a larger effort to catch the offenders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement