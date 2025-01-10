Left Menu

N Chandrababu Naidu Envisions Real Estate Surge in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, advocates for a booming real estate sector, urging the development of a top-notch real estate policy. He seeks to ease regulations and invites industry collaboration while emphasizing AI integration and equitable city development, including smaller towns.

Andhra Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to invigorate Andhra Pradesh's construction industry, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called for a real estate boom and the formulation of the nation's finest real estate policy.

Speaking at a real estate conference, Naidu instructed Municipal Minister P Narayana to eliminate obstacles and set a leading example for other states. He reassured stakeholders that Andhra Pradesh will remain receptive to superior policies from elsewhere in the country.

Naidu pledged streamlined procedures across all relevant departments and announced the launch of a dashboard to track permission timelines. He also urged real estate players to embrace AI technologies and focus on sustainable city development, singling out cities like Amaravati as models for future growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

