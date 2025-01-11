Left Menu

Pragati Yatra: Bihar CM Unveils Rs 1,500 Crore Projects in Darbhanga

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar launched development projects worth nearly Rs 1,500 crore in Darbhanga district during his 'Pragati Yatra'. He inaugurated 89 projects amounting to Rs 935.28 crore and laid the foundation for 97 projects costing Rs 561.75 crore, accompanied by key officials.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar launched development projects totaling nearly Rs 1,500 crore in Darbhanga district, continuing his statewide 'Pragati Yatra'.

The chief minister inaugurated 89 projects worth Rs 935.28 crore and laid the foundation for 97 projects costing Rs 561.75 crore. Kumar was joined by Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and cabinet members Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Mangal Pandey, and Madan Sahni, alongside top state officials.

During his tour of the north Bihar district, Kumar visited the collectorate to review the progress of government schemes, emphasizing efficient implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

