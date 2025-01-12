Left Menu

Rescue and Resilience: Pasadena Humane's Fight Against Wildfire Crisis

The Pasadena Humane shelter has taken in over 400 animals, including creatures like a pitbull mix named Canela, amid Southern California's wildfires. The shelter continues to provide refuge and medical assistance for animals injured or displaced by the fires, demonstrating community resilience and compassion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2025 07:15 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 07:15 IST
The Pasadena Humane shelter is at the forefront of efforts to rescue animals caught in Southern California's devastating wildfires. Among the 400 animals taken in by the shelter is a pitbull mix named Canela, found covered in ash with ulcerated paws and smoke-choked lungs. After receiving medical attention, Canela was reunited with his owner.

The shelter has evolved into a long-term refuge as fires destroyed homes, leaving many animals with nowhere to return. "We're seeing more injured animals," said Dia DuVernet, President and CEO of Pasadena Humane. The organization's efforts are now focused on rescuing and providing care for injured animals, allocating resources to where they're most needed.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Equestrian Center has also become a haven for horses and donkeys, taking in around 400 animals. The community has come together to provide donations and support, showcasing acts of kindness and solidarity in the face of disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

