Rescue Amidst the Flames: Animal Heroes in Southern California

Amidst the devastating Southern California wildfires, animal shelters like Pasadena Humane have been crucial in taking care of over 400 displaced animals. These include a pitbull named Canela found amidst rubble and a horse sanctuary flooded by distressed horses and donkeys. Many animals show severe injuries due to the blazes.

With increasing numbers of injured animals and displaced peoples' pets, Pasadena Humane has transitioned into longer-term housing for animals. More volunteers and donations are driving efforts to care for these pets until their owners can safely return home.

Communities have heroically rallied to provide aid. This includes a horse and donkey refuge receiving donations and assistance. Notably, animal care organizations have also been strategic in providing essential resources to animals trapped without water due to infrastructural damages from the blaze.

