Blazing Inferno: Firefighting Efforts Underway at Greater Noida Chemical Plant

In Greater Noida's Badalpur area, a significant fire broke out on Saturday at a chemical plant after a loud explosion. Eyewitnesses witnessed a towering column of black smoke from the Shri Banke Bihari Chemical Plant on Dujana Road.

Fire services were quickly notified, leading to the deployment of more than two dozen fire tenders in an effort to control the blaze. The inferno was visible from afar, illustrating the scale of the emergency faced by the firefighting squads.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shakti Mohan Awasthi assured that swift action has been taken, with teams working tirelessly to ensure that there are no casualties. Immediate containment and safety efforts remain the primary focus for officials at the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)