Left Menu

Blazing Inferno: Firefighting Efforts Underway at Greater Noida Chemical Plant

A massive fire erupted at the Shri Banke Bihari Chemical Plant in Greater Noida following an explosion. Firefighting teams with over two dozen tenders are battling the blaze. Deputy Commissioner of Police Shakti Mohan Awasthi confirmed immediate action was taken and efforts are ongoing to ensure safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 12-01-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 09:49 IST
Blazing Inferno: Firefighting Efforts Underway at Greater Noida Chemical Plant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Greater Noida's Badalpur area, a significant fire broke out on Saturday at a chemical plant after a loud explosion. Eyewitnesses witnessed a towering column of black smoke from the Shri Banke Bihari Chemical Plant on Dujana Road.

Fire services were quickly notified, leading to the deployment of more than two dozen fire tenders in an effort to control the blaze. The inferno was visible from afar, illustrating the scale of the emergency faced by the firefighting squads.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shakti Mohan Awasthi assured that swift action has been taken, with teams working tirelessly to ensure that there are no casualties. Immediate containment and safety efforts remain the primary focus for officials at the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025