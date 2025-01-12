Left Menu

Miraculous Rescue: All 28 Workers Survive Building Collapse at Kannauj

A dramatic 16-hour rescue freed 28 trapped workers from a building collapse at Kannauj railway station. All survived; 26 are hospitalized locally and two with serious injuries at Kanpur. No fatalities occurred, officials confirmed. A committee will investigate the incident linked to the AMRUT infrastructure project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannauj | Updated: 12-01-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 18:14 IST
Miraculous Rescue: All 28 Workers Survive Building Collapse at Kannauj
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic rescue operation, 28 workers trapped beneath the rubble of a collapsed under-construction building at the Kannauj railway station were safely extricated after 16 hours, officials reported on Sunday. The incident, which occurred Saturday afternoon, involved the sudden collapse of shuttering on the site.

Most of the rescued individuals have been admitted to hospitals in Kannauj, with two critically injured workers transferred to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital in Kanpur. Fortunately, both are now stable, according to hospital sources. Notably, there were no recorded fatalities.

Kannauj District Magistrate Shubhrant Kumar Shukl, who visited the site, expressed relief at the absence of loss of life. Meanwhile, a three-member committee from North Eastern Railway has been established to investigate the collapse, which occurred under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025