Miraculous Rescue: All 28 Workers Survive Building Collapse at Kannauj

In a dramatic rescue operation, 28 workers trapped beneath the rubble of a collapsed under-construction building at the Kannauj railway station were safely extricated after 16 hours, officials reported on Sunday. The incident, which occurred Saturday afternoon, involved the sudden collapse of shuttering on the site.

Most of the rescued individuals have been admitted to hospitals in Kannauj, with two critically injured workers transferred to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital in Kanpur. Fortunately, both are now stable, according to hospital sources. Notably, there were no recorded fatalities.

Kannauj District Magistrate Shubhrant Kumar Shukl, who visited the site, expressed relief at the absence of loss of life. Meanwhile, a three-member committee from North Eastern Railway has been established to investigate the collapse, which occurred under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation project.

(With inputs from agencies.)