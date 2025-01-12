Reddy Calls for Unified Effort to Elevate Telangana's Global Standing

In a spirited call for development, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to back major infrastructure projects aimed at transforming Hyderabad into a global metropolis. Reddy highlighted the need for the Regional Ring Road and rail initiatives to support various state development ambitions.

Addressing dignitaries at the release of 'UNIKA,' the autobiography of former Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, Reddy emphasized the importance of cooperation across party lines to propel Telangana towards a USD one trillion economy. He asserted that Hyderabad, contributing 60% of the state's income, requires a dry port and expedited completion of the Kazipet Railway Coach Factory.

Reddy also underscored the necessity for students' active political participation to revive universities and maintain democratic values. Stressing unity for Telangana's advancement, he noted the role of universities in the political landscape and advocated for a revival of ideological student politics to curb party defections due to a lack of ideology.

(With inputs from agencies.)