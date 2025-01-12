Left Menu

Reddy Calls for Unified Effort to Elevate Telangana's Global Standing

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urges Prime Minister Narendra Modi to approve the Regional Ring Road and rail developments to position Hyderabad as a global city. At an event launching former Governor's autobiography, Reddy stresses unity across political lines for state development and education reform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-01-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 18:37 IST
Revanth Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

In a spirited call for development, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to back major infrastructure projects aimed at transforming Hyderabad into a global metropolis. Reddy highlighted the need for the Regional Ring Road and rail initiatives to support various state development ambitions.

Addressing dignitaries at the release of 'UNIKA,' the autobiography of former Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, Reddy emphasized the importance of cooperation across party lines to propel Telangana towards a USD one trillion economy. He asserted that Hyderabad, contributing 60% of the state's income, requires a dry port and expedited completion of the Kazipet Railway Coach Factory.

Reddy also underscored the necessity for students' active political participation to revive universities and maintain democratic values. Stressing unity for Telangana's advancement, he noted the role of universities in the political landscape and advocated for a revival of ideological student politics to curb party defections due to a lack of ideology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

