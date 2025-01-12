Inferno Strikes Los Angeles: Unyielding Flames Threaten Communities

Firefighters battling the massive inferno in Los Angeles' Pacific Palisades are slowly making progress, though flames continue to threaten the San Fernando Valley. Ground crews managed to save some homes while others were lost, as aircraft dropped water and retardant on affected areas.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath described the unfolding tragedy as a night of terror, while reports confirmed at least 16 dead and 13 missing. The blazes have destroyed 12,000 structures and left neighborhoods in ruins.

Despite calmer winds, officials warn that more gusts could exacerbate conditions. Evacuation orders cover 153,000 residents, and FEMA has been mobilized to provide federal assistance as leaders work to address the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)