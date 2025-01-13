Health Industry Updates: From Medicare to Precision Medicine

The U.S. government proposed 2026 payment rates for Medicare Advantage plans, forecasting a 2.2% increase, a reversal from last year's decline. This change positively impacted UnitedHealth Group, Elevance Health, CVS Health Corp, and Humana stocks, which rose in extended trading.

Minority patients face challenges accessing precision cancer drugs due to eligibility criteria based on genetic mutations, a new study reveals. Previous research, mainly involving individuals of European descent, has overlooked minority representation, as highlighted in the JAMA Oncology findings.

In California, wildfires have triggered health concerns and air quality warnings. The smoky haze, notably affecting Pasadena, prompted residents and businesses like Teddy's Cocina to adapt, with individuals advised to stay indoors to avoid the hazardous conditions.

USDA studies confirmed higher health risks for workers in U.S. chicken and pork plants. These employees face musculoskeletal issues due to repetitive tasks and equipment use, problems often affecting immigrants and undocumented workers.

Gilead Sciences has partnered with LEO Pharma to develop treatments for inflammatory diseases. The Danish company will receive up to $1.7 billion in the deal, including a $250 million upfront payment.

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a dispute regarding the Obamacare law's provision mandating insurers to cover preventive services, a case that challenges the constitutionality of a healthcare task force's authority.

Biogen announced plans to acquire the remaining shares of Sage Therapeutics, offering a 30% premium. This $442 million deal significantly boosted Sage's stock value in post-trading.

In financial developments, Metsera, a weight-loss drug developer, reported a widened loss in its U.S. IPO filing, although it has not yet disclosed the offering's terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)