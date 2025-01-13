Left Menu

Spinach's Stellar Growth: A Space Experiment Unveiled

Amity University-Mumbai's experiment with spinach callus tissue in space shows growth in POEM-4 module. The experiment aims to understand plant growth in microgravity and is vital for astronaut sustenance during extended missions. The university plans further experimentation with ISRO's space missions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 13:55 IST
Amity University-Mumbai has marked a significant milestone in space research by sending spinach callus tissue to orbit the Earth at an altitude of 350 kilometers. The experiment, conducted on the POEM-4 module, demonstrates the potential for plant growth in microgravity conditions.

The project's success is crucial for future manned space missions, providing a potential food source for astronauts. A W Santhosh Kumar, Vice Chancellor of Amity University, revealed that initial data from the experiment is promising, with growth signs evident in the spinach callus.

The research also aids in understanding how plants react to microgravity, paving the way for advanced agricultural efforts in space. Amity University aims to collaborate with ISRO on future missions, furthering astrobiological knowledge and contributing to India's space exploration capabilities.

