PSLV-C62 Mission Faces Anomaly: Setback for ISRO

In a notable setback, ISRO's PSLV-C62 mission failed to deliver its payload of 16 satellites, encountering an anomaly during the crucial third stage. The failure resulted in the loss of all satellites, including a foreign Earth Observation satellite, according to ISRO's latest announcements.

V Narayanan, chairman of the space agency, reported disturbances during the rocket's third stage when the strap-on motors were engaged. These issues caused a deviation from the planned flight path, preventing the satellites from reaching their intended orbit. A thorough investigation is underway to determine the root cause of the failure.

This marks the second consecutive failure for ISRO's PSLV missions, following a similar issue in May 2025 with the PSLV-C61-EOS-09 mission. Experts cite motor pressure issues and stress the importance of data analysis before future launches. As ISRO analyzes the data, a detailed report is expected soon.

