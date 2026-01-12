Left Menu

PSLV-C62 Mission Faces Anomaly: Setback for ISRO

ISRO's PSLV-C62 mission faced a setback as the rocket encountered an anomaly during its third stage, resulting in the loss of 16 satellites, including a foreign Earth Observation satellite. This marks the second consecutive failure for the PSLV missions, necessitating a detailed investigation by ISRO.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sriharikota | Updated: 12-01-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 17:14 IST
PSLV-C62 Mission Faces Anomaly: Setback for ISRO
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable setback, ISRO's PSLV-C62 mission failed to deliver its payload of 16 satellites, encountering an anomaly during the crucial third stage. The failure resulted in the loss of all satellites, including a foreign Earth Observation satellite, according to ISRO's latest announcements.

V Narayanan, chairman of the space agency, reported disturbances during the rocket's third stage when the strap-on motors were engaged. These issues caused a deviation from the planned flight path, preventing the satellites from reaching their intended orbit. A thorough investigation is underway to determine the root cause of the failure.

This marks the second consecutive failure for ISRO's PSLV missions, following a similar issue in May 2025 with the PSLV-C61-EOS-09 mission. Experts cite motor pressure issues and stress the importance of data analysis before future launches. As ISRO analyzes the data, a detailed report is expected soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Morocco's Reprieve: Rainfall Revives Agriculture, Eases Water Crisis

Morocco's Reprieve: Rainfall Revives Agriculture, Eases Water Crisis

 Morocco
2
Diplomatic Dialogues: US-Mexico Relations on Security

Diplomatic Dialogues: US-Mexico Relations on Security

 Global
3
Grace Harris's Power-Hitting Leads RCB to Stellar Women's Premier League Victory

Grace Harris's Power-Hitting Leads RCB to Stellar Women's Premier League Vic...

 Global
4
Market Turmoil as Federal Reserve Politics Clash with Tech Gains

Market Turmoil as Federal Reserve Politics Clash with Tech Gains

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026