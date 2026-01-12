PSLV-C62 Mission Faces Anomaly: Setback for ISRO
ISRO's PSLV-C62 mission faced a setback as the rocket encountered an anomaly during its third stage, resulting in the loss of 16 satellites, including a foreign Earth Observation satellite. This marks the second consecutive failure for the PSLV missions, necessitating a detailed investigation by ISRO.
- Country:
- India
In a notable setback, ISRO's PSLV-C62 mission failed to deliver its payload of 16 satellites, encountering an anomaly during the crucial third stage. The failure resulted in the loss of all satellites, including a foreign Earth Observation satellite, according to ISRO's latest announcements.
V Narayanan, chairman of the space agency, reported disturbances during the rocket's third stage when the strap-on motors were engaged. These issues caused a deviation from the planned flight path, preventing the satellites from reaching their intended orbit. A thorough investigation is underway to determine the root cause of the failure.
This marks the second consecutive failure for ISRO's PSLV missions, following a similar issue in May 2025 with the PSLV-C61-EOS-09 mission. Experts cite motor pressure issues and stress the importance of data analysis before future launches. As ISRO analyzes the data, a detailed report is expected soon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ISRO's PSLV-C62 Rocket Fails: 16 Satellites Lost in Space Anomaly
Anomaly Strikes: India's Trusted PSLV Faces Another Setback
ISRO's PSLV-C62 Rocket Mission Fails: Anomaly During Third Stage
PSLV-C62 mission encounters anomaly, detailed analysis initiated: ISRO.
Anomaly Strikes ISRO's PSLV-C62 Mission