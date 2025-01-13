Climate Protest: Activists Target Darwin's Grave at Westminster Abbey
Climate activists from Just Stop Oil have vandalized the grave of Charles Darwin at Westminster Abbey, writing '1.5 is dead' to protest against climate change as temperatures exceed 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. The Abbey assured the incident caused no permanent damage, and two women were arrested.
Climate activists associated with Just Stop Oil defaced the grave of renowned naturalist Charles Darwin at London's Westminster Abbey.
The protest took place on a Monday morning, where two activists from the group spray chalked the words '1.5 is dead' over the grave, symbolizing a statement on climate change. The activists referenced alarming reports of global temperatures rising over 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels for the first time in 2024.
The Abbey authorities confirmed the vandalism and assured the public that efforts are being made to clean the site without permanent damage. London's Metropolitan Police have detained two women on suspicion of criminal damage, and the Abbey continues to welcome visitors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
