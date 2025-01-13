Left Menu

Climate Protest: Activists Target Darwin's Grave at Westminster Abbey

Climate activists from Just Stop Oil have vandalized the grave of Charles Darwin at Westminster Abbey, writing '1.5 is dead' to protest against climate change as temperatures exceed 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. The Abbey assured the incident caused no permanent damage, and two women were arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 17:03 IST
Climate Protest: Activists Target Darwin's Grave at Westminster Abbey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Climate activists associated with Just Stop Oil defaced the grave of renowned naturalist Charles Darwin at London's Westminster Abbey.

The protest took place on a Monday morning, where two activists from the group spray chalked the words '1.5 is dead' over the grave, symbolizing a statement on climate change. The activists referenced alarming reports of global temperatures rising over 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels for the first time in 2024.

The Abbey authorities confirmed the vandalism and assured the public that efforts are being made to clean the site without permanent damage. London's Metropolitan Police have detained two women on suspicion of criminal damage, and the Abbey continues to welcome visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025