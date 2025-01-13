6.9 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Southwestern Japan

Southwestern Japan was rattled by a powerful earthquake measuring 6.9 on the Richter scale, the Meteorological Agency reported Monday. The tremor prompted officials to issue tsunami advisories for Miyazaki and Kochi Prefectures, urging residents to steer clear of coastal zones.

In Miyazaki Prefecture, where the quake was centered on Kyushu island, the local populace was told to evacuate as a safety measure. About 30 minutes post-quake, tsunami waves as high as one meter were expected, although Miyazaki Port only recorded water heights of 20 cm.

While the region is frequently subject to seismic activity due to its placement on the Pacific 'Ring of Fire,' there were no immediate damage reports, and power remained on. Nuclear monitoring posts in the vicinity showed no abnormalities, maintaining a sense of relief amidst ongoing concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)