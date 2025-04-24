Kochi Water Metro: A Model for Nationwide Expansion

The Kochi Water Metro, India's inaugural public water transport system, marks its third year with plans for expansion to 21 new locations, as revealed by the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) on Thursday. The World Bank's potential involvement signifies international recognition and interest.

Having ferried 40 lakh passengers within its first two years, the Kochi Water Metro's success is drawing inquiries from both Indian and global stakeholders. Feasibility studies are being conducted across multiple urban centers as mandated by the central government.

KMRL Managing Director, Loknath Behera, highlights the water metro's role in promoting sustainable transport and reducing road congestion. Constructed by Cochin Shipyard, 19 out of 23 commissioned hybrid-electric boats are operational, serving major terminals in Kochi.

(With inputs from agencies.)