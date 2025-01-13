Left Menu

Battling Quake Aftermath: Tibet's Path to Recovery

China is working on disaster relief in Tibet after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake in Dingri county. The quake resulted in 126 deaths and 188 injuries. Despite harsh conditions, rescue efforts are ongoing. China criticizes Tibetan government-in-exile for political statements during this crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 13-01-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 19:25 IST
  • China

China announced on Monday that disaster relief efforts in the earthquake-affected regions of Tibet are moving forward successfully, expressing confidence in restoring normalcy promptly.

A quake measuring 6.8 hit Dingri county in Tibet Autonomous Region, resulting in the deaths of at least 126 people and injuring 188 more.

Rescue teams, facing cold and low oxygen, are racing against time to help those trapped, stated Guo Jiakun, from China's Foreign Ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

