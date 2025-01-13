Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh's River Purification Project Takes Shape for 2028 Kumbh Mela

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Water Resources Minister C R Paatil are overseeing the timely construction of the Kanh Close Duct Diversion Project aimed at purifying the Kshipra river ahead of the 2028 Kumbh Mela. The project, set for completion by 2027, promises improved water quality and irrigation benefits.

Updated: 13-01-2025 20:37 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav called on officials Monday to ensure timely progress on the Kanh Close Duct Diversion Project, crucial for purifying the Kshipra river ahead of the 2028 Kumbh Mela. Officials say construction is underway, with quality and adherence to deadlines a priority.

Yadav, alongside Union Water Resources Minister C R Paatil, reviewed ongoing work in Ujjain's Bamora village. The project, spanning over 30 kilometers, involves significant excavation efforts for a tunnel and surface pathways to intercept the Kanh river's polluted water.

Set to conclude by September 2027, the initiative aims to channel clean water downstream and enhance irrigation. The efforts mark a continued commitment to maintaining religious and environmental standards for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

