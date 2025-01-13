Left Menu

Southern Japan Quake Triggers Concerns, Tsunami Warnings Aftermath

A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.9 hit Southern Japan, stirring memories of last year's megaquake warning. The Japan Meteorological Agency reported the quake struck Kyushu, but it did not warrant special measures for the Nankai Trough. Tsunami advisories were briefly issued, and no nuclear plant abnormalities were noted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 21:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Southern Japan experienced a significant seismic event on Monday when a magnitude 6.9 earthquake shook the Kyushu region. Authorities confirmed the quake occurred at 9:19 p.m. local time, yet it didn't meet the criteria for a megaquake warning akin to one triggered last year.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the quake did not necessitate any extraordinary seismic measures, particularly concerning the Nankai Trough—a region known for its potential to produce massive earthquakes every 100-150 years.

In the event's immediate aftermath, tsunami advisories were issued for Miyazaki and Kochi, though these were canceled shortly after without incident reported at nearby nuclear facilities. The event remains a reminder of the constant seismic risks faced by the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

