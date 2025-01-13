Japan Rattled by 6.7 Magnitude Quake, Tsunami Advisory Issued
A tsunami advisory was issued in Japan after a 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck the southwest. Initial reports of a 6.9 magnitude were revised. No major damage was reported, although one person was injured. Tsunami warnings were lifted, and aftershocks are possible. The region frequently experiences seismic activity.
Japan issued a tsunami advisory on Monday following a 6.7 magnitude earthquake that struck the southwest of the country. Despite initial warnings, the advisory was lifted soon after as no significant damage was reported.
The Japan Meteorological Agency had initially estimated the earthquake at a magnitude of 6.9, but later adjusted it. Although no severe injuries were recorded, one individual in Kyushu sustained minor injuries due to a fall. Precautionary evacuations were brief, with transport disruptions affecting Miyazaki Station.
The quake, centered 30 kilometers deep in Kyushu, a southwestern island, triggered a tsunami estimated to be 20 centimeters high at Miyazaki Port. Tsunami advisories for Miyazaki and Kochi prefectures were rescinded before midnight. Japan, often affected by seismic activities, remains on alert for aftershocks and potential landslides, as emphasized by experts who continue to monitor the situation.
