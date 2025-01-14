Left Menu

Mission Mausam: Pioneering Weather Resilience in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of meteorology in disaster management, launching 'Mission Mausam' to enhance India's weather prediction capabilities. The program aims to develop advanced systems for weather surveillance, improve air quality data, and establish warning systems for earthquakes.

In a significant push to bolster India's disaster management capabilities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged scientists to focus on developing early warning systems for earthquakes. Speaking at a function celebrating 150 years of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Modi emphasized the role of advancements in weather sciences in minimizing losses from natural disasters.

Modi introduced 'Mission Mausam', an initiative aimed at revolutionizing weather surveillance technologies including high-resolution atmospheric observations, cutting-edge radars, satellites, and high-performance computing. This mission is designed to enhance India's weather readiness and climate intelligence, with an emphasis on improving air quality data and understanding of weather processes.

The Prime Minister also released IMD's Vision-2047 document, targeting weather resilience and climate change adaptation, along with a commemorative coin. Senior figures from the World Meteorological Department and other dignitaries were in attendance, highlighting India's growing leadership in disaster management and its supportive role in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

