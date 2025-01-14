Euro Zone Bond Yields See Slight Decline Amid Global Market Dynamics

Euro zone bond yields fell slightly from their recent peaks on Tuesday, while global yields stayed elevated. The impact of potential policies supported by the forthcoming administration led by Donald Trump remains a focal point for investors.

Germany's 10-year bond yield, serving as the benchmark for the euro zone, dropped by half a basis point to 2.586%, after reaching a high of 2.612% on Monday, the highest level since July.

Investors have scaled back their expectations for U.S. rate cuts, considering the possibility that the incoming Trump administration's policies might spur inflation. Meanwhile, Italy's 10-year yield decreased by 2 bps to 3.809%, with the spread between Italian and German yields steady at 121 bps.

(With inputs from agencies.)