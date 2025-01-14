Left Menu

Empowering Women Homebuyers with Unmatched Discounts at Mumbai's Property Expo

The CREDAI-MCHI property exhibition in Mumbai offers women homebuyers a special discount of up to Rs 2 lakh. Scheduled for January 17-19, the event will host over 100 developers and more than 25 financial institutions, showcasing diverse housing projects while providing exclusive deals and financing solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-01-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 14:07 IST
Empowering Women Homebuyers with Unmatched Discounts at Mumbai's Property Expo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move to empower women homebuyers, CREDAI-MCHI is set to offer an extra discount of up to Rs 2 lakh at an upcoming property exhibition in Mumbai. This exclusive offer, part of the Pink Sunday initiative, complements existing freebies from builders and is valid only for purchases made on that day.

The exhibition, to be held from January 17-19 at the Jio World Convention Centre, will feature more than 100 developers showcasing over 500 projects across 5,000 locations. Attendees can explore a wide range of housing options tailored to various needs and budgets, with assistance from over 25 financial institutions.

Dominic Romell, CREDAI-MCHI President, emphasized the ease of the home-buying process at the expo, featuring the innovative 'Book Your Home in 10 Minutes' initiative. Additionally, Boman Irani, CREDAI National President, highlighted the expo's focus on inclusivity and innovation within the real estate sector, making home-buying more accessible for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025