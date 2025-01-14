Empowering Women Homebuyers with Unmatched Discounts at Mumbai's Property Expo

In a groundbreaking move to empower women homebuyers, CREDAI-MCHI is set to offer an extra discount of up to Rs 2 lakh at an upcoming property exhibition in Mumbai. This exclusive offer, part of the Pink Sunday initiative, complements existing freebies from builders and is valid only for purchases made on that day.

The exhibition, to be held from January 17-19 at the Jio World Convention Centre, will feature more than 100 developers showcasing over 500 projects across 5,000 locations. Attendees can explore a wide range of housing options tailored to various needs and budgets, with assistance from over 25 financial institutions.

Dominic Romell, CREDAI-MCHI President, emphasized the ease of the home-buying process at the expo, featuring the innovative 'Book Your Home in 10 Minutes' initiative. Additionally, Boman Irani, CREDAI National President, highlighted the expo's focus on inclusivity and innovation within the real estate sector, making home-buying more accessible for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)