Sudden Sea Swell Alert: 'Kallakkadal' Threatens Kerala and Tamil Nadu Coasts

On January 15th, coastal areas in Kerala and Tamil Nadu are expected to experience the 'kallakkadal phenomenon,' a sudden sea swell causing rough waves. This warning comes from the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS).

The potential wave surge, reaching heights of 0.5 to 1.0 meters, poses a threat until 11:30 PM that night. In light of this, the Kerala Disaster Management Authority has urged residents in these areas to relocate to safer zones.

Furthermore, coastal dwellers are advised against traveling in small vessels, anchoring their boats securely, and avoiding beach tourism. The phenomenon is attributed to strong winds in the southern Indian Ocean, and it occurs without prior warning, hence its name 'kallakkadal,' meaning 'sea like a thief.'

