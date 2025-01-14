Left Menu

Awfis Expands Flexible Workspace Footprint in Lucknow Amid Rising Demand

Awfis Space Solutions Ltd has inaugurated a new coworking center in Lucknow, encompassing 47,694 square feet, to cater to burgeoning demand from corporations. Located in Gomti Nagar, this center marks Awfis' presence in nine tier II cities, underscoring the city's growth as a business and innovation hub.

Updated: 14-01-2025 17:10 IST
The new facility is strategically positioned in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, a region experiencing significant transformation due to infrastructure growth and supportive government policies.

Amit Ramani, Chairman & Managing Director of Awfis, highlighted Lucknow's robust investment potential and connectivity, deeming it a burgeoning commercial and innovation center, drawing businesses and global brands. Awfis now establishes a footprint in nine tier II cities, expanding its reach to a total of 18 cities with over 200 centers, both operational and under LOI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

