Awfis Expands Flexible Workspace Footprint in Lucknow Amid Rising Demand

Awfis Space Solutions Ltd has officially opened its first coworking center in Lucknow, measuring 47,694 square feet, to address the rising demand for flexible workspaces from corporate clients.

The new facility is strategically positioned in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, a region experiencing significant transformation due to infrastructure growth and supportive government policies.

Amit Ramani, Chairman & Managing Director of Awfis, highlighted Lucknow's robust investment potential and connectivity, deeming it a burgeoning commercial and innovation center, drawing businesses and global brands. Awfis now establishes a footprint in nine tier II cities, expanding its reach to a total of 18 cities with over 200 centers, both operational and under LOI.

