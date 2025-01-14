Left Menu

Rescue Operation Underway as Well Collapse Traps Three in Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, a well collapse trapped three individuals, including a woman, under debris. Police and rescue teams, including the State Disaster Emergency Response Force, are on-site. Efforts continue to recover the trapped individuals, with all reported to be alive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhindwara | Updated: 14-01-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 20:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, a well under construction collapsed, trapping three people, including a woman. This incident occurred at Khunajhir Khurd village late Tuesday evening.

Authorities, led by Superintendent of Police Ajay Pandey, have confirmed that all three individuals are alive. A swift rescue operation is currently underway.

Leveraging earthmoving machines, the State Disaster Emergency Response Force and local police teams have mobilized to recover the trapped individuals safely. The community awaits the rescue's success with bated breath.

(With inputs from agencies.)

