Rescue Operation Underway as Well Collapse Traps Three in Madhya Pradesh

In a dramatic turn of events in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, a well under construction collapsed, trapping three people, including a woman. This incident occurred at Khunajhir Khurd village late Tuesday evening.

Authorities, led by Superintendent of Police Ajay Pandey, have confirmed that all three individuals are alive. A swift rescue operation is currently underway.

Leveraging earthmoving machines, the State Disaster Emergency Response Force and local police teams have mobilized to recover the trapped individuals safely. The community awaits the rescue's success with bated breath.

