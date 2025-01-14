White Dwarf's Dance: A Cosmic Close Encounter

Researchers have identified unique X-ray patterns from a white dwarf located near the black hole within a galaxy approximately 270 million light-years away from Earth. This discovery was facilitated by the European Space Agency's XMM-Newton X-ray telescope, unveiling one of the closest observations of a white dwarf in orbit around a black hole.

Megan Masterson, a physics doctoral student at MIT, highlights the significance of this finding as the white dwarf defies the black hole's gravitational pull, maintaining a stable orbit rather than plunging towards the event horizon. Initial observations noted X-ray intervals shortening from 18 to 7 minutes over two years before stabilizing.

The white dwarf's remarkable resilience, despite shedding outer layers to the black hole, sparks hope for further analysis with NASA's future LISA project. Co-author Erin Kara expresses excitement for future discoveries concerning gravitational waves and electromagnetic emissions from such extreme cosmic environments.

