Biden Unveils Two New National Monuments in California

President Joe Biden announced the designation of two new national monuments in California: Chuckwalla National Monument and Sattitla Highlands National Monument. These sites honor historical and cultural ties to native tribes. This move reinforces Biden's conservation efforts, though future policies may alter this course.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-01-2025 06:50 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 06:50 IST
In a major announcement from the White House on Tuesday evening, U.S. President Joe Biden officially designated two California sites as national monuments. This underscores his tenure's focus on conservation, a task he's undertaken more robustly than any prior president.

The first site, Chuckwalla National Monument, spans over 624,000 acres in the southern California desert and holds deep cultural significance for several Native American tribes. Additionally, the Sattitla Highlands National Monument is now protecting some 224,000 acres, recognized for its unique geological features and sacred importance to other tribes.

Amid the transition of power, Biden's conservation legacy may soon face challenges. President-elect Donald Trump has indicated plans that might reverse some of these environmental protections, especially considering his advocacy for fossil fuel drilling. As Biden's term concludes, his administration claims to have safeguarded more than 670 million acres of U.S. land and water.

