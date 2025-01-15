Left Menu

Similipal Tiger Seizure: Crackdown on Poachers in Odisha

A significant operation in Odisha resulted in the arrest of four individuals involved in poaching and illegal trade of a melanistic Royal Bengal Tiger's parts. The case is under thorough investigation with the support of the state-level Joint Task Force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baripada | Updated: 15-01-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 16:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an intense operation against illegal wildlife trade, forest officials in Odisha have apprehended four individuals involved in the trafficking of a melanistic Royal Bengal Tiger's skin and nails, according to authorities.

The arrests occurred on Sunday during an enforcement action by the special unit of Similipal South Wildlife Division in the Tentula and Balighat villages, as stated by Prakash Chand Gogineni, field director of Similipal Tiger Reserve.

An ongoing investigation, with assistance from the Joint Task Force, aims to uncover further details, while the accused have been taken into custody and presented in court on January 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)

