Tragedy in the Fog: Fatal Accident at Asuran Chowk

A fatal accident occurred on Wednesday in the dense fog at Asuran Chowk, where a car collided with a roundabout, resulting in one death and injuries to four others, according to police reports.

The victim, identified as Amir Lari, a 35-year-old resident of Deoria district, was pronounced dead upon arrival at BRD Medical College. The collision injured five passengers, with two in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Locals quickly responded to the scene, assisting the victims. The police indicated that impaired visibility due to fog is a likely cause. Further investigation is being conducted, police official Ranjit Tiwari stated.

