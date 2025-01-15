Wind Gusts Pose Renewed Threat to Los Angeles as Firefighters Battle Blazes

Firefighters in Los Angeles are bracing for challenging conditions as powerful wind gusts and dry humidity threaten to reignite massive wildfires. The National Weather Service warns that high winds could further strain the efforts of roughly 8,500 firefighters working around the clock to contain the blazes.

The fires have already claimed 25 lives and damaged or destroyed more than 12,000 structures. Comprehensive evacuation orders are in place as firefighters race to bring the infernos under control. Entire neighborhoods are left in ruins, hampering the monumental rebuilding efforts that lie ahead.

As local agencies continue their relentless battles, Southern California's extended drought significantly contributes to the tinder-like conditions facilitating the fire's rapid spread. Among the affected areas, the priceless art collection at the Getty Museum remains safe, housed in its fire-protected structure. Meanwhile, in Washington, political debates over disaster funding underscore the national significance of the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)