Global Risks 2025: Armed Conflict & Environmental Concerns Top Agenda

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has identified armed conflict as the most significant global risk in 2025, a survey released on Wednesday indicates. This announcement comes as government and business leaders prepare for the annual Davos gathering, emphasizing the deepening global fragmentation affecting economic growth this year.

In 2024, extreme weather was the primary concern, now ranked second. Mirek Dusek, WEF Managing Director, highlighted the current crossroads faced by global leaders – either to enhance collaboration and resilience or encounter escalating instability. The WEF begins on January 20, coinciding with Donald Trump's inauguration and his virtual address on January 23, alongside Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's speech on January 21.

Other key attendees include European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and China's Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang. Discussions will prominently focus on the Middle Eastern conflicts, including efforts to negotiate a Gaza ceasefire. The survey also underscores misinformation and disinformation as critical risks, alongside long-term environmental threats like biodiversity loss and natural resource shortages.

