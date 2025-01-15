Left Menu

Global Risks 2025: Armed Conflict & Environmental Concerns Top Agenda

The World Economic Forum survey reveals armed conflict as the top global risk in 2025, followed by extreme weather. This highlights increasing global fragmentation. Leaders attending the Davos forum, including presidents and top officials, will focus on issues such as conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East and environmental challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 21:49 IST
Global Risks 2025: Armed Conflict & Environmental Concerns Top Agenda
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has identified armed conflict as the most significant global risk in 2025, a survey released on Wednesday indicates. This announcement comes as government and business leaders prepare for the annual Davos gathering, emphasizing the deepening global fragmentation affecting economic growth this year.

In 2024, extreme weather was the primary concern, now ranked second. Mirek Dusek, WEF Managing Director, highlighted the current crossroads faced by global leaders – either to enhance collaboration and resilience or encounter escalating instability. The WEF begins on January 20, coinciding with Donald Trump's inauguration and his virtual address on January 23, alongside Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's speech on January 21.

Other key attendees include European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and China's Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang. Discussions will prominently focus on the Middle Eastern conflicts, including efforts to negotiate a Gaza ceasefire. The survey also underscores misinformation and disinformation as critical risks, alongside long-term environmental threats like biodiversity loss and natural resource shortages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025