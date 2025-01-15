Tragedy in the Forest: Tiger Cub Found Dead
A tiger cub was discovered dead in the Deolapar forest range of Ramtek taluka, Nagpur district. The discovery was made in compartment no 487 and was reported around 3 PM. Forest authorities, led by Deputy Conservator Bharat Singh Hada, are investigating the cause of death pending post-mortem results.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 15-01-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 23:21 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic discovery on Wednesday, forest officials reported the death of a tiger cub in the Ramtek taluka of Nagpur district. The body was found in compartment no 487 within the Deolapar forest range at approximately 3 PM.
Upon receiving the alert, Deputy Conservator of Forests for Nagpur, Bharat Singh Hada, along with senior personnel, arrived promptly at the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding this unsettling event.
The precise cause of the tiger cub's death remains unknown, with further details expected following a post-mortem examination of the carcass, officials have indicated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- tiger
- cub
- death
- Nagpur
- forest
- Deolapar
- conservation
- post-mortem
- wildlife
- investigation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sabarimala Devotee Pass Suspension: Managing Forest Route Influx
Jamnagar Birds Census: A Landmark Initiative for Avian Conservation
Elusive Black Panther Spotted in Odisha Forest
Rare Melanistic Leopard and Cub Spotted in Odisha Forest
Water Conservation Urged Amid Controversial River Linking Plans