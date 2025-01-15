Tragedy in the Forest: Tiger Cub Found Dead

In a tragic discovery on Wednesday, forest officials reported the death of a tiger cub in the Ramtek taluka of Nagpur district. The body was found in compartment no 487 within the Deolapar forest range at approximately 3 PM.

Upon receiving the alert, Deputy Conservator of Forests for Nagpur, Bharat Singh Hada, along with senior personnel, arrived promptly at the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding this unsettling event.

The precise cause of the tiger cub's death remains unknown, with further details expected following a post-mortem examination of the carcass, officials have indicated.

(With inputs from agencies.)