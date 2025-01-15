Left Menu

Tragedy in the Forest: Tiger Cub Found Dead

A tiger cub was discovered dead in the Deolapar forest range of Ramtek taluka, Nagpur district. The discovery was made in compartment no 487 and was reported around 3 PM. Forest authorities, led by Deputy Conservator Bharat Singh Hada, are investigating the cause of death pending post-mortem results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 15-01-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 23:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic discovery on Wednesday, forest officials reported the death of a tiger cub in the Ramtek taluka of Nagpur district. The body was found in compartment no 487 within the Deolapar forest range at approximately 3 PM.

Upon receiving the alert, Deputy Conservator of Forests for Nagpur, Bharat Singh Hada, along with senior personnel, arrived promptly at the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding this unsettling event.

The precise cause of the tiger cub's death remains unknown, with further details expected following a post-mortem examination of the carcass, officials have indicated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

