Forest Road Mishap: Tree Crash Injures Eight Students
Eight students from Netaji Mahavidyalaya were injured when a tree fell on their vehicle in Kalimpong, West Bengal. The vehicle veered into a ditch near NH-10 while returning from Pelling, Sikkim. Locals and authorities quickly assisted, and the students were taken to Siliguri for medical treatment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 08-04-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 19:19 IST
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic incident on Tuesday, eight students were injured when their vehicle was struck by a fallen tree in Kalimpong's dense forest area, police sources reveal.
The accident occurred as the students, all from Netaji Mahavidyalaya, were returning from an educational trip in Pelling, West Sikkim. The vehicle veered off into a roadside ditch on NH-10.
Prompt action by local residents and authorities ensured that the injured students received immediate medical attention in Siliguri, where their condition is currently under professional observation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement