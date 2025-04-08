Left Menu

Forest Road Mishap: Tree Crash Injures Eight Students

Eight students from Netaji Mahavidyalaya were injured when a tree fell on their vehicle in Kalimpong, West Bengal. The vehicle veered into a ditch near NH-10 while returning from Pelling, Sikkim. Locals and authorities quickly assisted, and the students were taken to Siliguri for medical treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 08-04-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 19:19 IST
Forest Road Mishap: Tree Crash Injures Eight Students
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic incident on Tuesday, eight students were injured when their vehicle was struck by a fallen tree in Kalimpong's dense forest area, police sources reveal.

The accident occurred as the students, all from Netaji Mahavidyalaya, were returning from an educational trip in Pelling, West Sikkim. The vehicle veered off into a roadside ditch on NH-10.

Prompt action by local residents and authorities ensured that the injured students received immediate medical attention in Siliguri, where their condition is currently under professional observation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025