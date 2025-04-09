Maharashtra's Forest Revamp: Infrastructure Boost on the Horizon

Maharashtra's Forest Minister, Ganesh Naik, has taken a proactive stance on improving the department he leads by requesting detailed proposals for enhancing basic infrastructure and facilities. This directive was made during a strategic review session held in Nagpur.

With a focus on structural expansion and financial fortification, Naik discussed plans aimed at improving operational efficiency within the forest department. The meeting highlighted the critical need for development in these areas.

Senior officials are tasked to present comprehensive reports on the various challenges the department faces over a two-day meeting. This initiative aims to streamline recruitment and office operations, as per an official release.

