Left Menu

Maharashtra's Forest Revamp: Infrastructure Boost on the Horizon

Maharashtra's Forest Minister Ganesh Naik has requested proposals to enhance infrastructure, financial strength, and efficiency in the forest department. During a review meeting in Nagpur, the focus was on structural expansion. Senior officials will present on these issues over two days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 09-04-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 21:49 IST
Maharashtra's Forest Revamp: Infrastructure Boost on the Horizon
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Forest Minister, Ganesh Naik, has taken a proactive stance on improving the department he leads by requesting detailed proposals for enhancing basic infrastructure and facilities. This directive was made during a strategic review session held in Nagpur.

With a focus on structural expansion and financial fortification, Naik discussed plans aimed at improving operational efficiency within the forest department. The meeting highlighted the critical need for development in these areas.

Senior officials are tasked to present comprehensive reports on the various challenges the department faces over a two-day meeting. This initiative aims to streamline recruitment and office operations, as per an official release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025