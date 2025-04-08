Anthrax Outbreak in Congo's Virunga Park: A Conservation Crisis
Anthrax poisoning has killed at least 50 hippos and other large animals in Virunga National Park, Congo. The park, a haven for diverse wildlife, confirmed the outbreak and is working to control its spread. This incident poses a significant threat to the rebounding hippo population.
An anthrax outbreak in eastern Congo's Virunga National Park has led to the deaths of at least 50 hippos and other large animals, park authorities confirmed on Tuesday.
Virunga Park director Emmanuel De Merode stated that tests verified anthrax poisoning, with buffaloes also among the victims. The park, once home to over 20,000 hippos, has drastically reduced numbers due to poaching and war and is striving to protect a now modest population of around 1,200.
The Congolese Institute for Nature Conservation advised locals to steer clear of wildlife and boil water for safety. De Merode emphasized the challenges faced in the terrain, complicating efforts to manage the outbreak effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Comedic Critique Sparks Political Controversy in Mumbai
Tragic Van Accident Sparks Ravine Blaze in Northern Mexico
Comedian's Controversial Act Sparks FIR and Political Outcry
Comedian Faces FIR After Defamation Jibe Sparks Sena Backlash
Mystery in Sarayan Gulab Rai: Woman's Death Sparks Investigation