Anthrax Outbreak in Congo's Virunga Park: A Conservation Crisis

An anthrax outbreak in eastern Congo's Virunga National Park has led to the deaths of at least 50 hippos and other large animals, park authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

Virunga Park director Emmanuel De Merode stated that tests verified anthrax poisoning, with buffaloes also among the victims. The park, once home to over 20,000 hippos, has drastically reduced numbers due to poaching and war and is striving to protect a now modest population of around 1,200.

The Congolese Institute for Nature Conservation advised locals to steer clear of wildlife and boil water for safety. De Merode emphasized the challenges faced in the terrain, complicating efforts to manage the outbreak effectively.

