Smooth Republic Day Parade Rehearsals on Kartavya Path

In preparation for the Republic Day parade, Delhi Police have made special traffic arrangements to guarantee an uninterrupted flow on Kartavya Path, according to a recent advisory.

The arrangements are scheduled for January 17, 18, 20, and 21, with specific restrictions during peak rehearsal hours between 10:15 am and 12:30 pm.

Provisions include alternate routes for north-to-south and east-to-southwest Delhi commuters, ensuring reduced congestion and safer passage in New Delhi.

