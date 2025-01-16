Smooth Republic Day Parade Rehearsals on Kartavya Path
Delhi Police have implemented special traffic arrangements to ensure smooth flow during Republic Day parade rehearsals on Kartavya Path. Restrictions apply on select days and timings, with designated alternate routes advised for motorists. The measures aim to reduce traffic congestion and facilitate safe movement in the area.
In preparation for the Republic Day parade, Delhi Police have made special traffic arrangements to guarantee an uninterrupted flow on Kartavya Path, according to a recent advisory.
The arrangements are scheduled for January 17, 18, 20, and 21, with specific restrictions during peak rehearsal hours between 10:15 am and 12:30 pm.
Provisions include alternate routes for north-to-south and east-to-southwest Delhi commuters, ensuring reduced congestion and safer passage in New Delhi.
