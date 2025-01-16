ISRO’s Historic Satellite Docking Success Propels India Into Elite Space League

In a landmark achievement, ISRO on Thursday announced the successful docking of satellites under its Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX), marking India's entry into an elite group of nations with such capabilities.

The milestone sees India become the fourth country after the United States, Russia, and China to achieve satellite docking. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the scientists on social media platform 'X', calling it a stepping stone for future space missions.

Launched on December 30, 2024, the mission employed the PSLV C60 rocket, carrying two small satellites, which successfully docked in orbit. This mission demonstrates cost-effective docking technology crucial for complex mission objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)