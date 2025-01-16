Singapore Braces for Second Monsoon Surge Amid Record Rainfall

Singaporeans are on high alert as yet another monsoon surge threatens to sweep the island this weekend, disrupting activities and transportation just days after last weekend's heavy downpour.

The National Environment Agency forecasts that the Northeast Monsoon conditions, with winds predominantly from the northwest and northeast, will persist through mid-January 2025. A new surge of north-easterly winds is expected to affect the South China Sea and potentially bring strong thundery showers to Singapore.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment, Grace Fu, advised citizens to prepare their umbrellas, as the recent monsoon activity has already resulted in a record-breaking 241.8mm of rainfall in one day at Pulau Tekong.

Short-duration thundershowers are anticipated for the second half of January, contributing to well-above-average rainfall across most of Singapore. Authorities, like the Public Utilities Board, have been distributing flood protection devices and deploying Quick Response Teams to vulnerable areas to mitigate potential flash flooding damage.

