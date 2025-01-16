India's Giant Leap: Successful Space Docking by ISRO

In a testament to India's growing prowess in space technology, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed commendation for the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) recent success in satellite docking.

On Thursday, ISRO accomplished a critical step in its Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX), which holds immense implications for future missions, including the establishment of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station. This success marks India as the fourth nation to achieve such a milestone in space docking.

Adityanath took to social media platform X to convey his congratulations, stating, 'The SpaDeX docking process was executed with flawless precision, highlighting the dedication and expertise of the brilliant minds behind the mission. A proud moment for Bharat! Jai Hind!'

